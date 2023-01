As many as 42 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, the railways informed on Sunday.

Full list here:

Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express by 4.30 hrs

Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express by 4.30 hrs

Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express by 2.15 hrs

Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special by 4.10 hrs

Darbhanga- New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express by 4.10 hrs

Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express by 2.50

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by 4.30 hrs

Banaras New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express by 3.40 hrs

Saharsa New Delhi Vaishali express by 1.30

Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express by 5 hrs

Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat superfast express by 4.20 hrs

Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Vikram Shila express by 3.50 hrs

Rajendranagar Terminal - New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express by 2.30 hrs

Chhatrapati-Shivaji-Maharaj Terminus Amritsar Express by 4.50 hrs

Daulatpur Chowk - Delhi Himachal Express by 2.30 hrs.

Kanpur Central Bhiwani Kalindi Express by 1.50 hrs

Varanasi- Ahemdabad Weekly Express by 2.30 hrs

Sainagar- Shirdi terminus-Kalka Superfast Express by 1.50 hrs

Lucknow-new Delhi mail by 2.50 hrs Kamakhya Delhi Brahmaputra mail by 6 hrs

Howrah-new Delhi Rajasthani Express by 1.50 hrs

Kathgodam-Jaisalmer-Ranikhet Express by 3 hrs

Pratagarh-Delhi Padmavat Express by 4.30 hrs

Rajgir-New Delhi- Sharmjeevi Superfast Express by 2.30 hrs

Raxaul-Anand Vihar- Terminal Sadbhavna Express by 3 hrs

Visakhapatnam- new Delhi Andhra Pradesh express by 2.30 hrs

Prayagraj- Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar express by 2.30 hrs

Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2.50 hrs

Lucknow-Charbagh New Delhi AC Superfast Express by 1.30 hrs

Muzaffarpur Anand vihar terminal Sapt Kranti superfast express by 2.50 hrs

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti Express by 1.30 hrs

Hyderabad Deccan Nampally- Hazrat Nizamuddin dakshin superfast express by 4.15 hrs

Jabal-pur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express by 3.40 hrs

Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express by 4.50 hrs

Manikpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express by 1.50 hrs

Vasco-da-Gama Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express by 2.15 hrs

MGR Chennai Central- new Delhi Grand Truck Express by 2.15 hrs

MGR Chennai central New Delhi Tamil Nadu express by 2.30 hrs

Hyderbad Deccan Nampally -New Delhi Telangana Express by 2.30 hrs

Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express by 1.40 hrs

Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhatisgarh Express by 5 hrs

The railways on Sunday said foggy weather has affected the movement of over 480 trains.

"Around 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather," a railway official said.

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

Very dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 5:30 am.

The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that flights, which are not CAT III compliant, may get affected.

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.