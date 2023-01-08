42 Northern Railway trains delayed due to fog. Check full list here

As many as 42 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog, the railways informed on Sunday.
- Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express by 4.30 hrs
- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express by 4.30 hrs
- Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express by 2.15 hrs
- Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special by 4.10 hrs
- Darbhanga- New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express by 4.10 hrs
- Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express by 2.50
- Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by 4.30 hrs
- Banaras New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express by 3.40 hrs
- Saharsa New Delhi Vaishali express by 1.30
- Rewa-Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express by 5 hrs
- Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat superfast express by 4.20 hrs
- Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Vikram Shila express by 3.50 hrs
- Rajendranagar Terminal - New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express by 2.30 hrs
- Chhatrapati-Shivaji-Maharaj Terminus Amritsar Express by 4.50 hrs
- Daulatpur Chowk - Delhi Himachal Express by 2.30 hrs.
- Kanpur Central Bhiwani Kalindi Express by 1.50 hrs
- Varanasi- Ahemdabad Weekly Express by 2.30 hrs
- Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by 4.30 hrs
- Sainagar- Shirdi terminus-Kalka Superfast Express by 1.50 hrs
- Lucknow-new Delhi mail by 2.50 hrs Kamakhya Delhi Brahmaputra mail by 6 hrs
- Howrah-new Delhi Rajasthani Express by 1.50 hrs
- Kathgodam-Jaisalmer-Ranikhet Express by 3 hrs
- Pratagarh-Delhi Padmavat Express by 4.30 hrs
- Rajgir-New Delhi- Sharmjeevi Superfast Express by 2.30 hrs
- Raxaul-Anand Vihar- Terminal Sadbhavna Express by 3 hrs
- Visakhapatnam- new Delhi Andhra Pradesh express by 2.30 hrs
- Prayagraj- Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar express by 2.30 hrs
- Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2.50 hrs
- Lucknow-Charbagh New Delhi AC Superfast Express by 1.30 hrs
- Muzaffarpur Anand vihar terminal Sapt Kranti superfast express by 2.50 hrs
- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti Express by 1.30 hrs
- Hyderabad Deccan Nampally- Hazrat Nizamuddin dakshin superfast express by 4.15 hrs
- Jabal-pur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express by 3.40 hrs
- Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express by 4.50 hrs
- Manikpur- Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express by 1.50 hrs
- Vasco-da-Gama Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express by 2.15 hrs
- MGR Chennai Central- new Delhi Grand Truck Express by 2.15 hrs
- MGR Chennai central New Delhi Tamil Nadu express by 2.30 hrs
- Hyderbad Deccan Nampally -New Delhi Telangana Express by 2.30 hrs
- Kalka-Howrah Netaji Express by 1.40 hrs
- Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhatisgarh Express by 5 hrs
The railways on Sunday said foggy weather has affected the movement of over 480 trains.
"Around 335 trains have been delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short terminated due to foggy weather," a railway official said.
A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.
Very dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 5:30 am.
The Delhi International Airport Limited tweeted that flights, which are not CAT III compliant, may get affected.
Passengers have been advised to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.
