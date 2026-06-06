Pro-Khalistani slogans, Bhindranwale posters: What happened at Golden Temple on anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Pro-Khalistani slogans were raised inside the premises of the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday to mark the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Indian army mission to clear extremist elements from the holiest Sikh shrine in Amritsar in 1984.

Hindustan Times reported that protestors gathered in front of the Akal Takht, the Supreme temporal and spiritual seat in Sikhism.

According to ANI, posters displaying Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was said to have led the Sikh extremists inside the premises in 1984, were distributed at the Akal Takht Sahib. 6 June marks the anniversary of Bhindranwale's death, the head of the Damdami Taksal, an orthodox Sikh educational organisation and seminary founded by Guru Gobind Singh. He, along with his armed followers, was killed during Operation Blue Star, launched by the Indian Army to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984.

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Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully News agency PTI reported that the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star passed off peacefully despite pro-Khalistan slogans raised by supporters and activists of radical Sikh outfits outside the Akal Takht.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by activists of former MP Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). Mann was also present on the spot. Supporters of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh were also seen with his portraits.

Punjab Police reviews security arrangements Ahead of the occasion, the Punjab Police on Saturday established a comprehensive security grid across Amritsar and surrounding areas to maintain law and order. On 4 June, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha visited the district to review the deployment of forces and confirmed that nearly 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking to reporters during his Amritsar visit, SGDP Sinha said, "The anniversary of Operation Blue Star is on June 6; in connection with this, numerous programs and events take place, creating a heightened and sensitive security environment. In this context, we have established a comprehensive security grid across Punjab, specifically in Amritsar and its surrounding areas," ANI reported.

He confirmed that five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed within the city limits to boost the existing police presence.

Commenting on the total troop strength, Sinha added, "We held extensive meetings yesterday and today; we also visited the field to inspect the troop deployments... Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed. We have brought in 2,000 policemen and 30 gazetted officers from outside the district, while another 2,000 personnel from the Amritsar district police force are also stationed here and remain on high alert. Additionally, within Amritsar city, we have deployed 5 companies of the CAPF."

Operation Blue Star On 6 June, 1984, the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the premises of the Golden Temple following the orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to curb the separate Sikh state demand under the leadership of Bhindranwale in Punjab. It was reported that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms on the Golden Temple premises.

The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her New Delhi residence on 31 October, 1984.