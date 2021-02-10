420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 11:40 AM IST
Union Minister also said that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015
As many as 420 e-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central government's Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday.
He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015.
"e-Hospital is an initiative of #DigitalIndia that has made it easy for the citizens to take appointments in major hospitals. Now there is no need to stand in long queues to take appointments, when you can get it online," the Minister said.
As per the graphic shared by the Union Minister, e-Hospital is a one-stop solution for connecting patients, hospital and doctors on the digital platform.
