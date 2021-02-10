420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Union Minister also said that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister also said that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015
As many as 420 e-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central government's Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday.
As many as 420 e-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central government's Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday.
He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015.
He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions have taken place since September 2015.
"e-Hospital is an initiative of #DigitalIndia that has made it easy for the citizens to take appointments in major hospitals. Now there is no need to stand in long queues to take appointments, when you can get it online," the Minister said.
As per the graphic shared by the Union Minister, e-Hospital is a one-stop solution for connecting patients, hospital and doctors on the digital platform.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.