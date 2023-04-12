4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar.

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar1 min read . 06:58 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 has hit Bihar at 5.35 am on Wednesday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Bihar's Araria on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reports. The earthquake took place at 5.35 am today.
The earthquake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Purnia, Hindustan Times reported. However, the exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised as seismologists review data.
Some media reports stated that neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh may too have been affected by the Bihar earthquake today. Some users took to Twitter and said that they felt tremors in the morning.
“#Earthquake in #katihar, Jolt of Earthquake in Katihar, Bihar What's happening?" one user commented.
Another user said, “#earthquakes. I also felt the earth quake."
