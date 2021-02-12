OPEN APP
Home >News >India >4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner
This is an undated company photo of a camel train passing a Cairn Energy exploration rig in Rajasthan, India. Photo: Bloomberg.
This is an undated company photo of a camel train passing a Cairn Energy exploration rig in Rajasthan, India. Photo: Bloomberg.

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 10:12 AM IST ANI

According to the NCS, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 08:01 am today

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing at the foundation day celebrations and launch of the decadal year of the Indian Council of Medial Research - National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (ICMR-NCDIR), Bengaluru through a video conference from Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Harsh Vardhan responds after Chhattisgarh asks Centre to halt supply of Covaxin

2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
The Left and Congress supporters have blocked a road in Ashoknagar, North 24 Paraganas.

West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
On the sixth day of the rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel, 2 persons have been found alive, 36 dead, and 204 people are still suspected to be missing.

Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
A BMC health worker takes an Antigen test of passengers arriving from Gujarat at Dadar station, in Mumbai

Coronavirus India update: Over 75 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.35 lakh

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout