4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 10:12 AM IST
According to the NCS, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 08:01 am today
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Harsh Vardhan responds after Chhattisgarh asks Centre to halt supply of Covaxin2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
West Bengal bandh today: Left calls for 12-hour strike, blocks train tracks at Kanchrapara railway station1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Uttarakhand rescue operations: 2 persons found alive, 36 dead, 204 still missing1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Coronavirus India update: Over 75 lakh vaccinated, active cases at 1.35 lakh1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×