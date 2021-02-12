Subscribe
Home >News >India >4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner
This is an undated company photo of a camel train passing a Cairn Energy exploration rig in Rajasthan, India. Photo: Bloomberg.

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST ANI

According to the NCS, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 08:01 am today

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said.

