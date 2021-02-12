4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

According to the NCS, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 08:01 am today

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said.

