4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner1 min read . 10:12 AM IST
According to the NCS, the quake occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 08:01 am today
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the quake took place at 08:01 am today.
"Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 420 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, at 0801 hours today," the NCS said.
