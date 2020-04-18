HYDERABAD : Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Telangana continued to rise, as 43 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, taking the state’s total tally to 809. There were, however, no new deaths recorded. The latest cases in the state were reported from Hyderabad, and the districts of Gadwal, Sircilla, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda.

According to a bulletin from the state government, there are a total of 605 active covid-19 cases in Telangana. A day earlier on Friday, 66 people had tested positive for the virus in the state. The state has been consistently reporting high numbers over the last five days, with 278 cases being reported since 13 April. As of now, a total of 186 people have recovered after suffering from covid-19 and 18 people have died so far after suffering from the virus.

The latest development will only make things harder for the government, which has been hoping to flatten the curve (phrase used to indicate cases lowering) of the virus. To contain the virus, the state government has also established 209 clusters where containment zones have been set up to avoid further spread of the disease.

State health minister Eatala Rajender earlier this week also reiterated that most of the cases in the state are linked to people who attended the religious congregation that was organized by the Tablighi Jamat sect (of Islam) at the Markaz Nizamudin last month. Rajender added that some of them, and their contacts are not informing the authorities in spite of repeated requests.

On Saturday, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) instructed officials concerned to continue implementing methods taken up to prevent the spread of covid-19 and ensure that no one suffers due to hunger during the lockdown period in the State.

“The Poor should not suffer due to lockdown and they should not face any difficulty. This is the reason why the government supplied rice and cash to the white ration cardholders. Identify daily wager workers if any and extend assistance to them. Agriculture programmes should be done as it is," KCR said, in a statement from his office.

Anticipating a tough economic climate ahead in view of the lock down, KCR had also last month announced a salary-cut of 75% for himself, the state’s MLAs, MLCs, state corporation chairpersons and representatives of other local bodies. The pay-cut has also been extended to IAS/IPS/IFS and other such central government services officers who will see their salaries coming down by 60%, while most of the state government employees (and also pensioners) will see their salaries halved.