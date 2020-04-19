As many as 44 new cases of coronavirus were from Andhra Pradesh, with the state’s total cases now standing at 647. The latest positive results are from Ananthapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts in AP, which has been consistently seeing an increase in covid-19 cases.

According to a media bulletin from the AP government, there are a total of 565 active covid-19 cases in the state. Of the total 647 cases, 65 people have been discharged while 17 others have died so far in the state. Out of the 13 districts in AP, Kurnool (158) has the highest number of cases, followed by Guntur (129) and Nellore (67). The three districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state.

Two days prior on 17 April, the state government launched one lakh rapid test kits for testing coronavirus (covid-19) cases, which will now allow doctors fighting the pandemic to conduct over 10,000 tests to be conducted in a day. The new kits arrived from South Korea and will give results of (samples collected from) suspected patients to come in 10 minutes, a press release from the AP government had said.

The new kits comprise two strips on which blood samples will be taken and a “control solution" will be added after which the result will be out in 10 minutes. The kits were transported to AP in a special flight from South Korea. AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier this week also had ordered officials to provide financial assistance of Rs.2,000 each poor person who completed quarantine, to help them in buying nutritious food. In a review meeting, he told officials that those who receive the monetary assistance should also be advised on purchasing nutritious food like milk, vegetables, eggs, etc.

A day earlier on 18 April, 43 new coronavirus (covid-19) cases were reported in Telangana, taking the state’s total covid-19 cases to 809. Out of the total tally, there are 605 active cases in the state. Telangana has been consistently reporting high numbers this week, with 278 cases being reported since 13 April. A total of 186 people have recovered after suffering from covid-19 and 18 people have died so far after suffering from the virus, a media bulletin from the Telangana government said.