Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus (covid-19) cases continued with its upward trend as 43 more people tested positive for the on Saturday, taking the state’s total cases to 1930. Three more covid-19 patients also died on the same day, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 44. However, in a silver lining, the recovery rate among patients rose to 45% in AP, as 45 more of them were discharged post recovery.

As of now, out of the total 1,930 covid-19 cases, there are 999 (51%) active cases, while 887 patients in total have been discharged from various hospitals post recovery. On Saturday, the latest 46 cases were detected from the districts of Ananthapur (3), Chittoor (11), Guntur (2), Krishna (16), Kurnool (6) and Visakhapatnam (5). Kurnool and Guntur districts in AP together account for nearly half or 48% of covid-19 patients in AP.

In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (553) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (376), Krishna (338) and Ananthapur (102). These four districts account for 1369 of the total 1887 cases in the state. While the state government has ramped up its testing, AP has been detecting about 50 to 80 new cases per day over the last fortnight, with Saturday reporting slightly lesser new cases.

The AP government, in a statement, claimed that the number of tests per million (population) in the state is 3,091 followed by Tamil Nadu (2,799) and Rajasthan (1,942). “The state has recorded a total of 1,65,069 tests and on Friday (8 May) itself. Briefing on the Koyambedu market incident, the officials said that there has been an increase in positive cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts as people went to buy vegetables from that market (from where infections spread)," it added, referring to an increase in patients in those two districts, both of which have 96 cases each currently.

The statement added that about 700 labourers entered the state without getting themselves tested and that all of them were traced with help from local authorities, they were traced and shifted to isolation wards.

