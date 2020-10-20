43% startups, MSMEs plan to hire women in next 6 months: LocalCircles survey

However, the survey claims that workforce adjustments made due to the pandemic have hit women workers most. Not a single business reported increase in the number of women employees during the course of the 8 months of covid-19 pandemic. In fact, 7% of those surveyed said women in their workforce have been reduced by 50-100%, 12% said women employees have reduced by 25-50%, and 12% said the reduction has been up to 25%. The survey thus validates that the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among women in India is one of the lowest in the world and appears to have slid even further during the covid-19 pandemic.