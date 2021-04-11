437 Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Baisakhi

Ahli Secretary, SGPC said, "793 devotees had applied to visit Pakistan out of which 356 pilgrims had not received visas. 437 pilgrims had received visas out of which five had been found to be COVID-19 positive. 432 pilgrims will leave for Pakistan tomorrow and they will return to India on April 22 after celebrating Baisakhi and visiting gurdwaras."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}