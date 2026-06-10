4399 days and counting: PM Modi surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru in historic first, becomes India’s longest-serving elected PM

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, he has received tributes and congratulatory messages from Union Ministers, political leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields.

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi's contribution to the nation would be "etched in golden letters" in history.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju credited the Prime Minister's leadership for steering the country towards the vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

"It is a moment of pride for our country that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, 12 years have been completed and he has become the longest serving elected Prime Minister, which is a historic achievement. The Prime Minister will have completed 4,399 days in office. I believe the work accomplished for our country during this tenure will be etched in golden letters, marking the time when, under Modi ji's leadership, India took its first steps towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat," he said.

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Union Minister CR Patil lauded PM Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving PM in a continuous term, describing the PM's tenure as 'bemisaal' (unparalleled).

Patil highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership over the past twelve years, describing the period as a time of transformative governance that has touched every corner of the nation.

Reflecting on the government's approach, Patil emphasised that the success of the administration lies in its planning and effective execution.

"If we were to sum up what the entire nation is saying today in a single word, it would be that Prime Minister Modi's twelve years have been 'unparalleled' (bemisaal). Whether it is across sectors, for every individual, in every region, or in every state, he has formulated and implemented schemes to meet everyone's needs and ensured that the benefits actually reach the people. This comprehensive planning is precisely why people call these twelve years unparalleled," Patil said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also hailed the Prime Minister's leadership, emphasising the transformative changes witnessed over the last 12 years.

"On this day, PM Modi has established himself as the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India... India's domestic production rate has reached an average of 7% over the past 12 years, on the basis of which an unprecedented transformation has also occurred. This 12-year tenure will take India's direction, India's position, and India's prominence on the global stage to new heights," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also highlighted what it described as a "remarkable transformation" in India's foreign policy under the PM's leadership, saying the country's global standing and international influence have significantly expanded during the period.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday hailed his leadership, describing his tenure as an "era of karma yogi" who has worked tirelessly for the nation's progress and global stature.

He extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi on achieving the historic feat and praised his long years in public service.

"Today is a historic day. Today marks 12 years of Modi ji serving as Prime Minister. He has become the longest-serving Prime Minister after independence. This 12-year period is the era of a karma yogi, an ascetic, who has worked tirelessly without pausing for a moment to take Mother India to the pinnacle," Dhami said. Highlighting the Prime Minister's governance and development initiatives, he further stated that India's global standing and prestige have significantly improved over the past 12 years under his leadership," he said.

Secretary General of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Saurabh Sanyal, also congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion, stating, "On behalf of ASSOCHEM, I congratulate PM Modi for completing 12 years of exemplary service to the people", while highlighting that he has fostered a robust business ecosystem.

Chief Economist at The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, SP Sharma, extended congratulations, highlighting the economic feats achieved after 2014.

"We were only a $2 trillion economy in 2014. Now we are a more than $4 trillion economy, and we have improved our number significantly from the 10th-largest economy. Now we are the fourth largest economy, and shortly we are going to become the third largest in the next 2 to 3 years... Yesterday, the government announced the Bhavya scheme for the industrial hubs... After 2020, India is becoming more and more lucrative in the global charts for global investors," he said.

The remarks come as the Prime Minister approaches a record-breaking milestone in India's democratic history, marking over a decade of uninterrupted leadership at the Centre.

As Prime Minister Modi approaches the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister, he has received an outpouring of warm congratulations from world leaders.

World leaders from across the globe paid tribute to the Prime Minister's transformative governance, his advocacy for the Global South, and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India.

Anura Kumara Disanayaka, the President of Sri Lanka, in a letter dated June 8, addressed to the Prime Minister, conveyed the warm congratulations of the Government and people of Sri Lanka to him, stating: "This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership."

The President also highlighted India's remarkable economic and social transformation and noted that Prime Minister Modi's vision has inspired many beyond India's borders, including Sri Lanka.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, congratulated Prime Minister Modi on this occassion, noting that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters."

She highlighted Prime Minister Modi's journey from humble beginnings to leading a nation of 1.4 billion people across three terms, and underscored India's significant achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure, and socio-economic development. Prime Minister Modi paid a landmark visit to Trinidad and Tobago from 3-4 July 2025, the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years, coinciding with the 180th anniversary of the arrival of Indian immigrants to Trinidad and Tobago.

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh congratulated PM on completing 12 years, while highlighting that PM Modi helped push India to the global stage.

"When it comes to the twelve years of His Excellency being the longest continuously serving Prime Minister of India, I would like, first and foremost, of course, to congratulate him on a personal level and, of course, the Indian people for having this very great man as the Prime Minister of India. I am pretty sure that during the last twelve years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accomplished a lot of economic, political, and very significant steps that moved India and put India on the global stage as it is today."

The historic milestone also drew praise from several high-profile names in Bollywood.

Actor Anupam Kher congratulated PM Modi, describing the occasion as a landmark moment for Indian democracy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining a new chapter in the history of democracy in India. As the Prime Minister who has served the country for the longest time, it is not only the capability of a person to be named as Prime Minister, but it is also the proof of the strength of the Indian democracy and the confidence of the people. It is not easy to maintain the support and confidence of the people in any democracy for such a long time," Kher said.

Actor Paresh Rawal also extended his congratulations on the occasion. Speaking to ANI, Rawal said, "This is our country's good fortune that we have him as a prime minister. It is God's will. I believe that this is God's special blessing for our country. For our citizens."

Expressing confidence in Modi's leadership, Rawal added, "In his leadership, there will be progress. He is a man of a progressive mind. There will be progress in the coming days as well."

While Jawaharlal Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister by overall tenure, having served approximately 16 years and 286 days between 1947 and 1964, Prime Minister Modi is set to establish a new record for the longest continuous tenure by an elected Prime Minister.