44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

A bus driver and handyman of Meghalaya Transport Corporation wearing protective gear sit in a bus as they wait to receive the passengers during coronavirus lockdown, at Guwahati Railway Station in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 05:16 PM IST PTI

Of the 44 fresh coronavirus cases, 10 were reported from East Khasi Hills and 19 from Ri-Bhoi, 14 BSF personnel, all from West Garo Hills district, were also diagnosed with the disease

MEGHALAYA : At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday.

Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 345, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the 44 fresh cases, 10 were reported from East Khasi Hills and 19 from Ri-Bhoi. Fourteen BSF personnel, all from West Garo Hills district, were also diagnosed with the disease, he said.

As many as 248 personnel of various armed forces in the state have contracted the disease so far - 201 alone of the Border Security Force (BSF), War said.

Meghalaya currently has 633 active cases - 491 in East Khasi Hills, of which the state capital is a part, 70 in Ri-Bhoi, 29 in West Garo Hills, 17 each in East and West Jaintia Hills, five in West Khasi Hills and two each in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Five people have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 39,553 samples were sent for COVID-19 examination till Wednesday, and 25,588 people have returned to the state since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

