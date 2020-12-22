44% rural Indians willing to pay for Covid-19 vaccine: Survey

When asked if they had to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine, who in their household/family would they vaccinate first, the three most selected options were: old parents (33.3%), children (26.5%) and the main earner of the family (16%). The majority of the rural respondent households suggested prioritising doctors and nurses for administering the Covid-19 vaccine, followed by frontline health workers such as ASHAs and ANMs (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery), sanitation workers, and police personnel.