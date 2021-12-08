As many as 44 women were stopped at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport from travelling to Kuwait as they were found to be having dual visas, informed Inspector Vijay Kumar at RGI airport on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have registered the complaint as they were carrying dual visas, that is, employment and visitor visas."

Further, the Inspector informed that all 44 women are from Tamil Nadu and Goa.

According to police, a complaint was filed by the RGIA saying that they held 44 women from going to Kuwait when they got suspicious as they were carrying dual Visas, i.e Employment and Visiting visas.

So basically they tend to apply for the visit visas, go there for employment, they somehow get through the immigration which is a violation, said a police official. So we have registered a case and carrying the investigation. We are looking for the agents, said the police.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

