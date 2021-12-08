This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
44 women stopped at Hyderabad airport for carrying dual visas
1 min read.06:00 AM ISTANI
According to the police, the women were from Tamil Nadu and Goa. They were going to Kuwait when they were caught at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport for carrying dual visas
As many as 44 women were stopped at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) airport from travelling to Kuwait as they were found to be having dual visas, informed Inspector Vijay Kumar at RGI airport on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have registered the complaint as they were carrying dual visas, that is, employment and visitor visas."
Further, the Inspector informed that all 44 women are from Tamil Nadu and Goa.
According to police, a complaint was filed by the RGIA saying that they held 44 women from going to Kuwait when they got suspicious as they were carrying dual Visas, i.e Employment and Visiting visas.
So basically they tend to apply for the visit visas, go there for employment, they somehow get through the immigration which is a violation, said a police official. So we have registered a case and carrying the investigation. We are looking for the agents, said the police.
