447 people reported adverse reactions to covid-19 vaccines

“A total of 447 AEFI have been reported so far. Out of these, three required hospitalization. Of these, one has been discharged from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi within 24 hours; one has been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi; and one is under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh and is being monitored," said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The government however hasn’t given any details about the adverse reactions happened for which particular vaccine.

