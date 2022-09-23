4.5 magnitude Earthquake hits Manipur's Moirang

4.5 magnitude Earthquake hits Manipur's Moirang1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
A 4.5 magnitude Earthquake jolted Manipur's Moirang on Friday morning
An Earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Moirang in Manipur early Friday morning, according to National Center for Seismology. The Earthquake had an epicenter 100 km South East of Moirang town in Manipur and a depth of 110 kilometers.
The tremors were felt at 23.83 latitudes and 94.45 longitudes.
The National Center for Seismology informed on Twitter, it wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 10:02:16 IST, Lat: 23.83 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 110 Km , Location: 100km SE of Moirang, Manipur"
Earlier this week, an earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude hit the Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The earthquake had its epicenter occurring at 34.86 latitude and 75.54 longitudes and had a depth of 10 kilometers.
National Center for Seismology informing about the incident on Twitter wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 19-09-2022, 09:30:15 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 75.54, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 64km WNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India"
A similar incident of earthquake was witnessed around Leh district, the capital of Ladakh, on September 18 at around 9 pm. A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit occurred 142 kilometers North North East of Leh district at 35.36 latitudes and 78.11 longitudes with a depth of 10 kilometers.
