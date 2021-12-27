NEW DELHI : More than 45 million tax returns have been filed so far for assessment year 2022, more than half of which are in ITR-1 form which tax payers with income upto ₹50 lakh use, according to Income Tax department.

ITR-1 is for tax payers with mainly salary or pension income and income from one housing property.

The department said in a tweet on Monday that on 26 December, more than 877,000 returns were filed, which is included in the total returns filed upto Sunday. The department, which gave extra time for assessees to file their returns for assessment year 2022, has been running a campaign using emails and text messages to ensure return filing compliance ahead of the 31 December due date.

The department also said it will be glad to assist any tax payer facing any difficulty and offered an email address for assessees to reach out for assistance.

Of the 45 million returns filed so far, 53% are filed in ITR-1 while 24% are in ITR-4 meant for presumptive taxation of income upto ₹50 lakh. This is filed mainly by individuals and partnerships and covers income from profession, business, salary, pension or other sources.

Earlier this month, the tax department urged tax payers to check their annual information statements relating to tax credits and various transactions executed last financial year and file return for the current assessment year at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

The department also urged all taxpayers to view their form 26AS and annual information statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of income tax returns (ITRs).

