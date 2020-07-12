45 people dead in Bengaluru as covid-19 tightens grip on Karnataka

The covid-19 health crisis is taking a tragic turn as a record 45 people lost their lives in Bengaluru alone which now accounts for around 40% of all 688 fatalities recorded in Karnataka so far.

A total of 71 persons died across Karnataka in the 24 hour period until 5 pm on Sunday , according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The active covid-19 cases in Bengaluru breached the 14,000 mark as 1525 new cases were reported in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday. Though Bengaluru’s tally still remains lower compared to other metros, the number of cases being reported from the IT city has seen a sharp surge and has been higher than Chennai.

Karnataka confirmed 2627 new cases on Sunday that takes the total number of cases to 38,843 of which 22,746 are active.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has decided to impose a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts starting on Tuesday evening to contain the spread, especially since the source of the infection in majority of all cases being reported from India’s technology capital remains unknown and untraceable at the moment. With huge backlogs in testing and sharing results, failure in contact tracing and inability in creating additional healthcare infrastructure, Karnataka and Bengaluru are rapidly losing all ground it had earlier gained in the battle against the virus.

Activists and political opposition have questioned the plan for the lockdown that would lead to further loss of livelihood for everybody, especially the poor.

However, the government has been criticized for indulging more in its internal politics and not adequately adding infrastructure to deal with the surge.

Former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy took a sharp dig at his successor stating that just a lockdown will not be able to contain the spread.

“The lockdown was inevitable but it will not bring the situation under control unless the government can fix lapses in its operations," Kumaraswamy said on Sunday.

The government is holding a video conference with deputy commissioners of other districts in the state on Monday to take stock of the situation.

Heads of the district administrations have expressed concern over people from Bengaluru travelling to other parts and spreading the virus.

C.T.Ravi, the state’s tourism minister has confirmed that he tested positive for covid-19.

The situation is getting worse in a few other districts like Dakshina Kannada which has far fewer resources than Bengaluru. Dakshina Kannada has 2222 cases so far as 196 people tested positive on Sunday.

There were 129 cases reported from Dharwad, 120 in Yadgir, 79 in Kalaburagi, 63 in Ballari and 62 in Bidar among others.

