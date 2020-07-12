45 people dead in Bengaluru as covid-19 tightens grip on Karnataka

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has decided to impose a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts starting on Tuesday evening to contain the spread, especially since the source of the infection in majority of all cases being reported from India’s technology capital remains unknown and untraceable at the moment. With huge backlogs in testing and sharing results, failure in contact tracing and inability in creating additional healthcare infrastructure, Karnataka and Bengaluru are rapidly losing all ground it had earlier gained in the battle against the virus.