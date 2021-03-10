Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the government has taken measures for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Tirumala Tirupati from different parts of India.

Considering the precautions and protocols, as many as 45 pairs of special train services connecting various parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations are in operation.

It also said that the IRCTC organises tour packages by rail, road, and air from different parts of the country for Tirumala Tirupati Darshan. "These packages include transportation, meals, accommodation, sightseeing, travel insurance, tour escort/tour guide and arrangement of ‘Darshan Passes’ for Tirumala Tirupati Darshan in advance," it added.

"Over the years the facilities to handle trains bringing pilgrims from different parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations have been vastly augmented. Adequate modern passenger amenities have been provided at these stations for convenience of passengers," the government statement read.

It further said, "It includes retiring rooms, air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned Waiting Halls, Refreshment Rooms, Catering Stalls, Water-vending Stalls, Cloak Rooms, Pay & Use toilets, lifts, escalators, Tourism Facilitation Centres run by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. A Premium Lounge has been set up for passengers. As a tourist attraction, Dashavatara statues have been set up in the concourse area. Airport style lighting has been provided at the station and rainbow colour lighting has been provided in the facade."





