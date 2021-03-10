Subscribe
Home >News >India >45 special trains in operation for Tirupati temple visit. Details here

45 special trains in operation for Tirupati temple visit. Details here

Priests perform rituals on deities during the five-day annual float festival, Teppotsavam, in the tank of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Tirupati.
1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Considering the precautions and Covid-19 protocols, as many as 45 pairs of special train services connecting various parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations are in operation

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the government has taken measures for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Tirumala Tirupati from different parts of India.

"Presently, taking into account the precautions and protocols to be observed in the ongoing Covid scenario, 45 pairs of special train services (some of them Daily and other non-Daily) connecting various parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations are in operation," an official release said.

It also said that the IRCTC organises tour packages by rail, road, and air from different parts of the country for Tirumala Tirupati Darshan. "These packages include transportation, meals, accommodation, sightseeing, travel insurance, tour escort/tour guide and arrangement of ‘Darshan Passes’ for Tirumala Tirupati Darshan in advance," it added.

"Over the years the facilities to handle trains bringing pilgrims from different parts of the country to Tirupati and Renigunta stations have been vastly augmented. Adequate modern passenger amenities have been provided at these stations for convenience of passengers," the government statement read.

It further said, "It includes retiring rooms, air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned Waiting Halls, Refreshment Rooms, Catering Stalls, Water-vending Stalls, Cloak Rooms, Pay & Use toilets, lifts, escalators, Tourism Facilitation Centres run by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. A Premium Lounge has been set up for passengers. As a tourist attraction, Dashavatara statues have been set up in the concourse area. Airport style lighting has been provided at the station and rainbow colour lighting has been provided in the facade."

