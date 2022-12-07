452 projects in different stage of planning/sanction/execution: Rail Minister

The minister added that fund allocation for new line, gauge conversion and doubling projects and commensuration commissioning of projects have witnessed a rise since 2014. “The Average Annual Budget allocation for these works during 2014-19 increased to ₹26,026 crore per year from ₹11,527 crore per year during 2009-14, registering a 126% growth. For Financial Year 2022-23, highest-ever budget outlay of ₹67,001 crore has been provided for these works, which is 481% more than average annual budget outlay of 2009-14."