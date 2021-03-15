45.82 lakh people from 98 countries have returned under Vande Bharat Mission

"A total of 45,82,043 people from 98 countries have returned to India under the aegis of the Vande Bharat Mission. The vast majority came through flights, though there were also some who came by ship and across land crossings. Kerala received the maximum returnees, followed by Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. UAE was the country from where the maximum number of stranded Indians returned, followed by Saudi Arabia, USA and Qatar. Thirty-nine per cent of the returnees were workers, 39 per cent were professionals, 6 per cent students, 8 per cent visitors and 4.7 per cent stranded tourists," he said.