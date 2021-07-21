OPEN APP
Home >News >India >45-foot idol to be set up in Hyderabad for Ganesh Chaturthi this year

Hyderabad: The Khairtabad Bada Ganesh in Hyderabad is already gearing up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ganesh Utsav Committee has announced its Ganesh design for this year - 'Shri Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganapathy'.

For the last 67 years, the Ganesh Utsav Committee has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a very grand manner by setting up one of the highest idols of Lord Ganesh.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic still present, the committee had decided to reduce the height of the idol. This year, it will stand at 45 feet, with the idols Krishna Kali and Kala Nageshwari on either side.

Speaking to ANI, Ganesh Utsav Founder and Chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj said, "This year with an aim to end the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided to design the Ganesh idol as 'Shri Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganapathy'," adding that even last year's Ganesh idol was to fight Covid.

He added that the work for the installation of a Ganesh idol had already begun and mentioned that all the Covid protocols are being properly followed.

"Arrangements are even being made to make sure that people who come to visit offer prayers to Ganesh are properly following Covid protocols. We will make sure that people follow Covid appropriate behaviour during their visit," he said.

'No Mask, No Dharshan' will be implemented strictly, he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada.

While Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 10, the idol will be open for darshan 10 days before the festival, with an intention to reduce crowding on the main day.

The Hindu festival is dedicated to Ganesh, the Lord of new beginnings. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

