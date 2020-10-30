"The Prime Minister had announced that 6 lakh villages will be connected to the optical fibre network in one year. Optical fibre will come in 45,945 villages of Bihar in 6-7 months. This network is already there in all gram panchayats. Now, we will take it to the villages. This work will be done by our youth at Common Service Centres. The survey has already been completed in 27,012 villages and the rest will be completed by November. 6,000 optical fibres have already reached villages," he said.