46 additional Mumbai local trains to ply for convenience of JEE aspirants

To facilitate a hassle-free experience for JEE aspirants going to their examination centres, Western Railway will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from 1-6 September. These services will be in addition to existing 350 special suburban services, announced Western Railway.

"WR will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from 1st September to 6th September, 2020 for the convenience of JEE candidates. These services will be in addition to existing 350 special suburban services. #JEE2020 #JEEMain #JEEMain2020," tweeted Western Railway.

A Railways official told PTI on Monday that the students with admit card for exams will be allowed entry in station premises on Central Railway and Western Railway networks with their companions on exam days.

Local trains are currently operated with restricted access and only people involved in essential services are allowed to board them.

He said additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of students.

However, the students and their companions have been asked to follow SOPs and maintain social distancing during their journey.

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students.