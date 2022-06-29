New Delhi: Online shoppers in India expect to receive online deliveries in the shortest duration possible, with most consumers saying they expect it in under two hours, according to data from Future Shopper Report 2022, released by Wunderman Thompson on Wednesday.

Nearly 46% of shoppers surveyed in India said they expect delivery in under two hours. This is among the highest globally.

The survey findings also tie into the growing ecosystem of services that are pegged on instant customer gratification with services such as Zepto and food delivery platforms Zomato promising deliveries under 15 minutes.

Indians aren’t alone in commanding faster deliveries. In fact, 24% of global consumers now expect deliveries in two hours. The Asia-Pacific region leads the charge in these demands with 46% of consumers in India expecting delivery in under two hours, Indonesia at 27% and China and Thailand at 25%, according to a the report.

The Future Shopper Report 2022 uncovers what consumers want from their digital shopping experience and how and what retailers and brands must deliver to win online.

The report comes as adoption to online shopping has galloped post the pandemic. Globally, shoppers are spending as much as 57% of their spends on the internet.

“Social media investment in e-commerce and the increasing influence of retail marketplaces continue to drive consumer spending online with those surveyed globally saying that 57% of their spend is currently online," according to the findings of the report.

The influence can be predominately seen in the Asia Pacific markets, as China leads the way in online spending sitting at 66%, followed by Indonesia and India at 64%, Thailand at 60%, Australia at 55% and Japan at 48%, it added.

The report also points to the growing need for companies to match up to demand and service expectations of shoppers. “These delivery expectations present a conundrum to retailers with 48% of global consumers demanding faster delivery, while 68% said that they wished that brands and retailers offered better environmental practices," it said.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 31,040 online shoppers who shop online at least once a month in markets such as UK, US, France, China, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Brazil, Mexico India, Germany, South Africa, UAE, Netherlands, Thailand and Indonesia.

When consumers were asked if they “actively choose brands that are more environmentally responsible", shoppers in the Asia-Pacific region topped the global average. Thailand topped the list with 83% of those surveyed seeking more environmentally responsible brands, followed by Indonesia and India.

Interestingly online retailers are also facing an increased volume of returns even as they try and step up sustainability efforts.

In fact, 23% of everything that global shoppers order online is returned; almost four in 10 shoppers over-order with the intention of returning items they don’t need.

The worst offenders for returns in the APAC region were consumers in India, sitting at the top of the global chart at 44%.