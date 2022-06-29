46% Indians want deliveries in under two hours: Report2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- Social media investment in e-commerce and the increasing influence of retail marketplaces continue to drive consumer spending online
New Delhi: Online shoppers in India expect to receive online deliveries in the shortest duration possible, with most consumers saying they expect it in under two hours, according to data from Future Shopper Report 2022, released by Wunderman Thompson on Wednesday.