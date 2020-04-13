ANDHRA PRADESH : 46 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 13 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 427. Among the total people infected as on date, 11 have recovered and 7 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 363 of the total 427 cases reported in the state. Kurnool had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 75 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

11 districts in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh's 427 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1985, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.