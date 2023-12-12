46,631 Kashmiri Migrant families migrated from valley due to security reasons: MoS Nityanand Rai
Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday in a written reply that, as per the data provided by the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 46,631 Kashmiri migrant families comprising 1,57,967 individuals are registered with the Relief Organisation (Migrant), J&K, who had to migrate from the valley due to security reasons.