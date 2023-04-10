4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Mizoram at around 6.15 pm on Monday.
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Mizoram at around 6.15 pm on Monday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale has hit Mizoram on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 6.16 am today.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale has hit Mizoram on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 6.16 am today.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 & Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram," NCS tweeted.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 & Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram," NCS tweeted.
On Sunday, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5.3 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. One occurred at 4.01 pm, while another hit the island at around 2.59 pm.
On Sunday, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5.3 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. One occurred at 4.01 pm, while another hit the island at around 2.59 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," NCS wrote in a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," NCS wrote in a tweet.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," it added.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," it added.