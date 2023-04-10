Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Mizoram

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Earthquake hits Mizoram.

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Mizoram at around 6.15 pm on Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale has hit Mizoram on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 6.16 am today.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 & Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram," NCS tweeted.

On Sunday, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5.3 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands. One occurred at 4.01 pm, while another hit the island at around 2.59 pm. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," NCS wrote in a tweet. 

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," it added. 

