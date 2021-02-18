4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam

4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam1 min read . 05:53 AM IST
The epicentre of the quake was in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said
Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.
People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.
The epicentre of the quake was in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.
