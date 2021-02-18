4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam

The epicentre of the quake was in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}