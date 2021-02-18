Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam
Assam rocked by an earthquake.

4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Assam

1 min read . 05:53 AM IST Staff Writer

The epicentre of the quake was in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.

Guwahati: An earthquake measuring 4.7 shook Sonitpur district of Assam and Guwahati at 5.54 pm on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There is no report of any loss of life or damage reported so far, police said.

People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to flag off 5th phase of BJPs' Poriborton Yatra

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST

UP Assembly's budget session to begin today

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Digital voter ID card facility has received good response in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Quad's 3rd ministerial meeting today, to discuss work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST

People rushed outdoors in fear after the quake.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to flag off 5th phase of BJPs' Poriborton Yatra

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST

UP Assembly's budget session to begin today

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Digital voter ID card facility has received good response in Rajasthan

1 min read . 07:17 AM IST

Quad's 3rd ministerial meeting today, to discuss work towards inclusive Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The epicentre of the quake was in Tezpur area of Sonitpur district, the NCS said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.