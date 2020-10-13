NEW DELHI : About 47% of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70% COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30% of fatalities from the infection has been reported in females.

"About 53% COVID-19 deaths registered among those aged 60 and above, 35% in 45-60 years, 10% in 26-44 years and 1% each in the age-group 18-25 years and below 17 years," Bhushan said.

Providing data on case fatality rate among different age groups – with and without comorbidities, he said in the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6% of deaths were of people with comorbidities while 4.8% were of those without comorbidities.

In the age group of 45-60 years, 13.9% of deaths were of patients with comorbidities while 1.5% were of those without comorbidities, he said.

In the age group of less than 45 years, people with comorbidities constituted 8.8% of deaths while 0.2% didn't have any comorbidities, he said.

The overall case fatality rate of people with comorbidities stood at 17.9% and 1.2% for those without comorbidities.

Bhushan further said there has been decline in the cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates which stand at 8.07%, 6.24% and 5.16% respectively.

"Average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 8.50% between September 9-September 15 to 6.24% between October 7-October 13," he added.

He further said there are 8,38,729 active cases in the country as on date and they have been below the nine lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day.

Presenting the data, Bhushan said there is "significant increase" in testing for COVID-19 and there is also continuous decline in positivity rate.

