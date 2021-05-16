47 personnel of Coal India Jharkhand's arm die due to Covid-19

"Despite following the protocol of Covid-19 issued by the government from time to time, many executives as well as non-executives, have been affected from the COVID-19 infection. Altogether about 47 employees have lost their lives due to the deadly virus and many are undergoing treatment. It is not only the employees of CCL are affected but there are cases in which many family members too became affected and few of them died due to the Covid-19," the official added.

