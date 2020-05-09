The Central Industrial Security Force reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 among its personnel on Saturday. As many as 48 CISF personnel have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

Out of the 48 COVID-19 patients, 31 CISF personnel were working in Delhi Metro protection unit. At least 10 fresh cases were reported from Delhi Metro guarding unit in last 24 hours, according to news agency PTI.

As many as 13 CISF personnel were confirmed positive for novel coronavirus in the Mumbai international airport guarding unit. Other COVID-19 cases were reported from the CISF units in Delhi airport, Ahmedabad airport and Kolkata Port Trust. CISF personnel are among the front line warriors against COVID-19.

The BSF said that 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from different establishments. All of them were under the best available medical care at AIIMS Jhajjar and at GB Pant Hospital, Agartala.

“Frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased. BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols," it said in a press release.

The paramilitary forces or the Central Armed Police Forces recorded over 540 positive cases now, news agency PTI reported. Five of CAPF personnel succumbed to virus.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting of Directors General of All Central Armed Police Forces. He appreciated the commendable work done by CAPF personnel in the battle against COVID-19. "Entire nation is proud of our CAPF personnel for their contribution in this fight against COVID-19," Shah wrote on Twitter.

"The Central government is committed towards the safety, security and well being of every CAPF personnel," Shah assured.

The total coronavirus number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 59,662 today. As many as 1,981 died due to COVID-19 infections in the country. Maharashtra was the hardest hit with nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases.





