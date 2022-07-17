Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur

4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Manipur, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on 17 July.
1 min read . 06:08 AM ISTLivemint

The depth of the earthquake was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday in the East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur, NCS said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Manipur, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on 17 July.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Manipur, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on 17 July.

The depth of the earthquake was 94 km and occurred in 66 km East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur.

The depth of the earthquake was 94 km and occurred in 66 km East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur.

The time of the earthquake was 11:42 pm on Saturday, it said.

The time of the earthquake was 11:42 pm on Saturday, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.

Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

 (With inputs from ANI)

 (With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.