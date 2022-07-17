4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur

4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur1 min read . 06:08 AM IST
The depth of the earthquake was 94 km which occurred at 11:42 pm on Saturday in the East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur, NCS said.
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Manipur, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on 17 July.
The depth of the earthquake was 94 km and occurred in 66 km East-Southeast of Moirang, Manipur.
The time of the earthquake was 11:42 pm on Saturday, it said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-07-2022, 23:42:48 IST, Lat: 24.25 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 94 Km, Location: 66km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.
Earlier on July 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam. The depth of the earthquake was 35 km which occurred at 11:03 am early in the morning.
NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.
(With inputs from ANI)
