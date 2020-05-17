48 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh as of 8:00 AM - May 171 min read . Updated: 17 May 2020, 09:18 AM IST
This brings total cases to 2,355, out of which 1,353 have recovered and 49 have passed away
ANDHRA PRADESH : 48 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 17 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 2,355. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,353 have recovered and 49 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 646 of the total 2355 cases reported in the state. Kurnool had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 158 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Andhra Pradesh's 2,355 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 30706, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
