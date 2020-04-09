48 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 09 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu to 738. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 have recovered and 8 have passed away.

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

District-wise breakup is available for 406 of the total 738 cases reported in the state. Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 81 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Tamil Nadu's 738 cases put it at number 2 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1135, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus cases in India

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

