481 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2020, 04:10 PM IST ANI

A total of 481 new COVID-19 cases, 138 recoveries, and 5 deaths were reported from Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY : A total of 481 new COVID-19 cases, 138 recoveries, and 5 deaths were reported from Puducherry on Wednesday, according to the Union Territory's (UT) Health Department.

As of 10 am on Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stood at 6,381, including 2,616 active cases and 3,669 recoveries.

So far, 96 lives have been claimed by the infection in the UT.

Meanwhile, as many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 834 new coronavirus deaths were reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091. The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, and 16,39,600 cured/ discharged/ migrated cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

