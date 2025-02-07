The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that 487 individuals presumed to be Indian citizens are subject to final removal orders from the US.

India has highlighted its concerns on the deportation issues with the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said while addressing the media.

He alleged that there are no records of the government protesting the deportation of Indians in shackles in 2012 and assured that the government will flag issues of mistreatment of illegal migrants deported to India and will continue to do so.

While speaking on the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The description by the EAM (External Affairs Ministry) of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement. EAM attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period of time.”

Over the concerns of mistreatment, Misri said, “It is a valid issue to raise, and we continue to emphasise to US authorities that there should be no mistreatment of deportees...We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention. Action needs to be taken across the system against the underlying ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration.”