488 cases in Kerala, Infection tally touches 7,438; 2 deaths

Kerala on Saturday reported its biggest single day spike of488 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,438 as the death toll climbed to 29 with two fatalities. As many as 234 people were infected through contact, including57 in Thiruvananthapuram, 51 in Alappuzha, Ernakulam 35, Pathnamthitta 29 and Malappuram 27, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of cases have crossed the 400 mark. On Friday, 416 people were infected. The deaths had occurred at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts on Friday.

Three health workers were among those who tested positive today. With 3,965 people having recovered from the infection, including 143 who were discharged today, those presently under treatment are 3442. Of the fresh cases, 164 had come from abroad and 76 from other states, the Chief Minister told reporters here.

The district wise break up of cases include 87 from Alappuzha, 69 from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta 54, Malappuram 51, Palakkad 48,Ernakulam 47, Thrissur 29. Kannur reported 19 cases,Kollam and Kasaragod 18 each, Kozhikode 17, Kottayam 15, Wayanad 11 and Idukki five. In the last 24 hours, 12,104 samples were tested and 1.82 lakh people are under observation, 3694 in hospitals, including 520 who were admitted today.

Totally, 2.33 lakh samples have been collected so far and results of 6,449 samples are awaited. There are 195 hotspots as of today. In Thiruvananthapuram, a Quick Response Team has been constituted, comprising police, revenue and health workers which will function round the clock in the worst affected Poonthura fishing hamlet, the Chief Minister said.

A 250-bed first line treatment centre will be set up in the affected area besides a mobile dispensary. A total of 1,363 antigen tests were conducted today and 262 positive cases were reported, he said.

