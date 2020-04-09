49 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total tally crosses 400 in state

Lucknow : The number of cases of coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 410 on Thursday, with 49 more people testing positive. The count was 361 on Wednesday.

As many as 410 people have tested positive so far in 40 districts of the state, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said here.

Of these, 221 are linked to last month's Tablighi Jamaat event in the national capital, he said, adding that a total of 31 people have recovered so far.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at four -- one each in Meerut, Basti, Varanasi and Agra districts.

Prasad said wearing masks while venturing out has been made mandatory in the state under the Epidemic Act.

With 19 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, the district tally for the infection climbed to 84.

"19 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra, Now, the total number of positive cases in the district is 84," said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Moreover, Agra is among 15 worst-affected COVID-19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which has been sealed till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The other districts include Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur, Additional Chief Secretary, (Home), Awanish K Awasthi had said.The state's Chief Secretary, RK Tiwari, informed that only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed to venture out in the 15 districts.

Officials had said the administration will ensure doorstep delivery of items like vegetables and milk in these clusters.

Passes issued to allow essential movement are cancelled in these hotspots which will remain "sealed" up to April 15 morning, when the current three-week nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, they had said.

Police have stepped up vigil and barricades were erected in eight major and four minor COVID-19 hotspots in the Uttar Pradesh capital that have been completely sealed to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Police teams are carrying out patrolling in these localities to ensure that nobody ventures out of their homes, Police Commissioner, Lucknow, Sujit Pandey said.

