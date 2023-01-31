4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Sea1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:50 AM IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit near the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday.
