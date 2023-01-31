An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, National Seismological Centre (NCS) said on 31 January.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 3:40 am.

The depth of the earthquake was 77 Km, as per the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS said in a tweet.

On 30 January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit Leh, Ladakh. The earthquake occurred at around 10.37 pm and the depth of the earthquake was 44 km.

Earlier on January 24, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and the National Capital area. The tremors lasted for at least 15 seconds, with people seen rushing out of their homes and offices.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was centred in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS said.

(With inputs from ANI)