49% of new-to-credit retail borrowers below 30 years, 24% were women: Report

The report identifies the significance of small ticket (up to ₹25,000) loans, characterized by searches for "phone on loan", "laptop on EMI", and "mahila loan 30000". The share of these loan disbursals among all personal loans has gone up from 10% in 2017 to 60% in 2020. With disbursal speed and convenience being the hallmarks of these loans, the digital-first sellers have the largest share in this category with 97% of all personal loans disbursed by them being under ₹25,000. Interestingly, small loan borrowers demonstrate higher loyalty with 42 times growth in repeat customer base among lenders in CY20 versus CY17. Moreover, this growth is as high as 64 times for digital-first lenders, that is fintech NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), indicating higher stickiness driven by convenience, over the same time period.

