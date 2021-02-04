49 students test Covid positive in Mangaluru nursing college

1 min read . 12:22 PM IST

Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

After the students studying in a nursing college near the coastal city of Mangaluru tested positive for COVID-19, health officials in Karnataka have appealed to people not to lower guard. All the students who contracted the infection are from Kerala.