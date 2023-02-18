49th GST Council Meet: FM Sitharaman chairs, key matters on agenda
- Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017 and states were assured for compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years
The much-awaited report by the Group of Ministers on online gaming and GST appellate tribunal is unlikely to be submitted in the meeting, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Johri had earlier said. Catch live updates
The Union Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, besides the finance ministers of states and Union Territories (with legislature) and senior officers from the Union government and states, attended the meeting
At the last meeting, the GST Council had recommended decriminalising three different types of offences, including the tampering of material evidence. They pertain to obstructing or preventing any officers in the discharge of his duties, deliberate tampering of material evidence, and failure to supply information. Also, GST rates on pulses husk and knives were reduced from 5 per cent to nil.
The report of the Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on checking tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha industry is also likely to be taken up for discussion, they said.
The GoM has suggested that the tribunals should consist of two judicial members, and one technical member each from the Centre and states, besides a retired Supreme Court judge as president.