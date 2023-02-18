49th GST Council Meet: FM Sitharaman chairs, key matters on agenda

The Union Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, besides the finance ministers of states and Union Territories (with legislature) and senior officers from the Union government and states, attended the meeting

At the last meeting, the GST Council had recommended decriminalising three different types of offences, including the tampering of material evidence. They pertain to obstructing or preventing any officers in the discharge of his duties, deliberate tampering of material evidence, and failure to supply information. Also, GST rates on pulses husk and knives were reduced from 5 per cent to nil.

The report of the Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on checking tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha industry is also likely to be taken up for discussion, they said.